Inspired by Bollywood movie ‘Special 26’, 7 pose as Mumbai cops to rob wellness centre in Delhi; held

August 14, 2022 7:06:58 pm
Seven men have been arrested from Delhi, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh for allegedly posing as Mumbai Police officers and robbing a wellness centre in Netaji Subash Place Complex, said police Sunday, adding that the accused were inspired by Bollywood movie ‘Special 26’ and planned the crime.
The incident took place Wednesday afternoon. Four of the accused – three men and a woman –entered the office and posed as Mumbai Police officers. On the pretext of conducting a raid, they robbed the complainant and his family of Rs 5-7 lakh. Police said this went on for five hours. Police said the complainant was threatened at gunpoint and had to call his wife, who then took out Rs 5 lakh. A female associate collected the money.
The accused left with cash, a laptop, 10 phones and bank documents of the victims.
Usha Rangnani, DCP (Northwest) said, “We registered a case and started looking for the accused. Initial investigation revealed that the accused were accompanied by a group of persons who stood guard outside the office. They kept roaming outside at the time but didn’t enter. We started looking for them. Based on technical surveillance and local enquiry, one of them was identified and arrested.”
Subscriber Only Stories
The accused, Prashant Kumar Patil (29), revealed that he and his six associates committed the robbery. Based on his questioning, two women, Jyoti (30) and Neha (22), were arrested from Rohini. Police recovered part of the robbed cash, phones and the laptop along with fake Mumbai Police IDs.
Two of the accused, Jahid Khan (43) and Sanjay Manocha, were arrested from Mewat while two others, Faisal and Imran, were arrested from MP.
“Within 72 hours, 7 out of 8 accused persons involved were arrested. They revealed they were inspired by the Bollywood movie ‘Special 26’ and made a plan. Faisal, Imran, Neha and Majid had entered the office while others stood guard. Prashant and Jahid knew the complainant so they stood outside,” said the DCP.
Police said Prashant had a central government job but he was suspended after a case was registered against him by the Bhopal Crime Branch over allegations of sanctioning loans to fake companies. “He was lodged in Bhopal Jail where he met co-accused Majid who was in prison for cheating case. They made the plan to rob the complainant in Delhi. Jahid claims he is a spiritual guru and is Prashant’s friend. Neha is a computer expert and made the fake police IDs and documents. Sanjay is Jahid’s friend and is also involved in criminal cases,” added the DCP.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?Premium
Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses banPremium
Latest News
Watch: Workers hoist national flag on world’s highest arch bridge
Surat: Four of a family die in car-truck collision
New Maharashtra ministers get portfolios; Shinde retains urban devpt, Fadnavis bags home, finance
Space news weekly recap: SSLV maiden flight troubles to SpaceX replacing Russia
Woman killed by estranged husband amid divorce mediation in Karnataka’s Hassan
‘Fearless’ Zendaya to take centerstage at Valentino’s Pink PP ad campaign
By the Book: Two children’s books that pay homage to the makers of modern India
Maharashtra Commission for Women asks Pune Police Commissioner to probe video of senior inspector assaulting a person
Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: ‘Pathaan will lift Bollywood up’
Tim Hortons, Canadian coffee brand, comes to India with two outlets in Delhi, Gurgaon
Hashtag Politics | BJP, Congress wrangle over Partition video, ‘missing’ Nehru
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable friend