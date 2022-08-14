Inspired by Bollywood movie ‘Special 26’, 7 pose as Mumbai cops to rob wellness centre in Delhi; held

Seven men have been arrested from Delhi, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh for allegedly posing as Mumbai Police officers and robbing a wellness centre in Netaji Subash Place Complex, said police Sunday, adding that the accused were inspired by Bollywood movie ‘Special 26’ and planned the crime.

The incident took place Wednesday afternoon. Four of the accused – three men and a woman –entered the office and posed as Mumbai Police officers. On the pretext of conducting a raid, they robbed the complainant and his family of Rs 5-7 lakh. Police said this went on for five hours. Police said the complainant was threatened at gunpoint and had to call his wife, who then took out Rs 5 lakh. A female associate collected the money.

The accused left with cash, a laptop, 10 phones and bank documents of the victims.

Usha Rangnani, DCP (Northwest) said, “We registered a case and started looking for the accused. Initial investigation revealed that the accused were accompanied by a group of persons who stood guard outside the office. They kept roaming outside at the time but didn’t enter. We started looking for them. Based on technical surveillance and local enquiry, one of them was identified and arrested.”



The accused, Prashant Kumar Patil (29), revealed that he and his six associates committed the robbery. Based on his questioning, two women, Jyoti (30) and Neha (22), were arrested from Rohini. Police recovered part of the robbed cash, phones and the laptop along with fake Mumbai Police IDs.

Two of the accused, Jahid Khan (43) and Sanjay Manocha, were arrested from Mewat while two others, Faisal and Imran, were arrested from MP.

“Within 72 hours, 7 out of 8 accused persons involved were arrested. They revealed they were inspired by the Bollywood movie ‘Special 26’ and made a plan. Faisal, Imran, Neha and Majid had entered the office while others stood guard. Prashant and Jahid knew the complainant so they stood outside,” said the DCP.

Police said Prashant had a central government job but he was suspended after a case was registered against him by the Bhopal Crime Branch over allegations of sanctioning loans to fake companies. “He was lodged in Bhopal Jail where he met co-accused Majid who was in prison for cheating case. They made the plan to rob the complainant in Delhi. Jahid claims he is a spiritual guru and is Prashant’s friend. Neha is a computer expert and made the fake police IDs and documents. Sanjay is Jahid’s friend and is also involved in criminal cases,” added the DCP.