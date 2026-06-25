Inspection, sealing amid crackdown on coaching centres in Delhi-NCR after Lucknow fire

After a fire at a three-storey building housing a coaching centre in Aliganj in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow killed 15 people on Monday, Delhi has ordered a citywide inspection, while coaching institutes in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad faced actions — with some sealed, some inspected and several served notices — over compliance of fire safety and other norms.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood has ordered an inspection drive of coaching centres across the city, directing agencies to check if major student hubs are complying with fire-safety and building norms. During a high-level meeting, Sood asked the Delhi Development Authority, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority to conduct inspections in areas like Mukherjee Nagar, Rajender Nagar and Katwaria Sarai.

The MCD has been directed to share a list of 923 coaching centres surveyed across Delhi and submit a daily action-taken report to the Minister’s office.

Sood said institutes found violating prescribed safety standards or other regulations would face strict action. He also directed the DFS and the Delhi Police to act against errant operators. “The safety and welfare of students is our top priority. Any negligence affecting student safety will not be tolerated,” he said.

At the meeting, regulatory gaps, students’ welfare and alleged unfair commercial practices by coaching institutes were also discussed, officials said.

The Directorate of Higher Education is preparing a regulatory framework for coaching centres in Delhi that the government said would address systemic gaps, strengthen accountability and create a transparent mechanism for the sector. The draft framework will be submitted to the government shortly, officials said.

Meanwhile, nine coaching institutes in Gautam Buddha Nagar were sealed and notices were issued to twelve others. In Ghaziabad, out of a total of 56 establishments where the police conducted inspections, 12 were found to be flouting norms, while two coaching institutions in Modinagar were sealed.

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Officials said that a total of 66 institutions were inspected so far in Gautam Buddha Nagar as part of the drive which began on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the District Inspector of Schools said that a total of 46 coaching centres were inspected while five in Greater Noida were sealed with immediate effect due to the non-availability of required documents and non-compliance with prescribed standards.

Meanwhile, in Noida Sectors 16 and 18, as many as 12 coaching institutes were inspected, of which two were sealed. In Sector 22, four were inspected, and two were served notices and directed to halt operations.

Additionally, six institutes were inspected in Noida Sectors 58 and 62.

Hotels and guest houses were also inspected in Jewar. Out of four hotels in Jewar, one was sealed and three others served notices.

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The inspection is being carried out by a joint team comprising the City Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Magistrates, District Inspector of Schools and Chief Fire Officer.

In Ghaziabad, the District Magistrate on Wednesday chaired a meeting, reviewing the fire safety arrangements in residential societies and high-rise buildings across the district, directing the RWAs to maintain effective storage of combustible materials in basements, parking areas, and common-use spaces.

Delhi-NCR has reported multiple cases of fire this year that claimed several lives.