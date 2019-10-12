Inspecting electricity theft in Greater Noida village, govt staff attacked

A group of electricity officials were allegedly attacked by two men during an inspection to check power theft in Greater Noida’s Mirzapur Wednesday.

“According to the complaint, the officials were inspecting the area when two men beat them. Nobody has been arrested yet,” said an officer from Rabupura police station.

Police said the inspection was being carried out by a team led by the junior engineer from the sub-station in Rabupura.

The two men allegedly attacked the group and hurled abuses at them, police said. The officials alleged that the two accused even tore their papers in order to prevent them from carrying out inspection, and warned them against coming back.

An FIR has been filed for alleged assault, criminal intimidation, obstructing a government servant from discharging his duty, and other sections.

Electricity officials said the inspections are part of an initiative to stop illegal connections and other forms of power theft.