Sunday, July 03, 2022
Inside ward lodging high-profile criminals: Phone calls still going out from Tihar, jail authorities look to add jammers

The jail administration made the decision after they received several complaints that inmates were still using cell phones.

Written by Mahender Singh Manral | New Delhi |
Updated: July 3, 2022 6:57:46 am
Months after installing three ‘dominant towers’ to curb mobile network coverage inside Tihar jail, the prison administration has decided to install five-seven more network jammers inside the high security ward where they lodged high-profile criminals.

The jail administration made the decision after they received several complaints that inmates were still using cell phones. Recently, after the murder of Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab, the investigation teams found that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had been using a phone from inside Tihar and was in touch with his brother, who is absconding and believed to be abroad. His brother was in touch with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.

Last year, the jail administration had installed three ‘dominant towers’. “The jammers are functional and now phones, including ours, are not working inside the jail complex. We are using WiFi connection in our headquarters and our staff use an intercom along with a walkie-talkie system to communicate,” a senior jail official said.

When contacted, Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel confirmed that they have decided to install more mobile network jammers inside the jail ward.

Sources said the jail administration has received several complaints from state police agencies that inmates were still making calls from inside the jail complex. “After conducting research, it was found that in some corners/spots of the jail complex, the phone network is still connecting and jail inmates, after locating that particular spot, are making calls and also sharing the information with other inmates,” said a jail source.

An officer said there are nine jails inside the Tihar complex, with 8-10 wards in each. “Inside every jail, there is a high-security ward where dreaded gangsters and their associates are shifted. It has been decided to install traditional phone jammers inside the particular ward, which will provide extra support to dominant towers,” the officer said.

Another officer said a demonstration was conducted recently in one of the high-security wards.

Just last week, two men lodged in Tihar were arrested for allegedly making an extortion call to a businessman in East Delhi’s Ghazipur and demanding Rs 50 lakh.

“One of the accused, Aas Mohd, told police he has been in jail since 2017 and was earlier lodged with jailed gangster Hashim Baba in another jail. He was well acquainted with Baba’s gang members. In May 2022, he was transferred to jail number 8 where he met his long-time friend Danish, also a close associate of Hashim Baba. To meet his legal expenses, Aas Mohd asked Danish to extort money from a potential target,” said DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap.

