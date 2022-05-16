Inside rented Gurgaon house, five-star hotel employee and live-in partner found dead

A man and a woman, both aged 28, were found dead inside a rented house in Gurgaon’s Sushant Lok on Monday. Police said no suicide note was recovered, and inquest proceedings under CrPC Section 174 have been initiated.

Police said they were still probing if both had committed suicide or the man had murdered the woman and then killed himself. Police said the man worked as a chef at a five-star hotel in Delhi, while the woman worked with a food delivery chain in Gurgaon.

Police said the two, believed to be living-in together, had been staying there for the past 15 months, and hail from the same locality in Delhi. The man was married and his wife had gone to Bhutan, where she hailed from, during the pandemic. She had returned to India recently.

Police said the incident was reported to them at 11.30 am by the man’s brother.

Poonam Hooda, SHO, Sushant Lok police station, said, “Prima facie, it is suspected that the man killed the woman – either by strangulation or giving her a poisonous substance – and then hanged himself. The exact circumstances will be known after the post-mortem.”

Police said after the man did not report for work for two days, his employer contacted his family to enquire. “The family tried contacting him on his phone, but there was no response. The family was aware he was staying in Gurgaon but did not know the exact address or that he was living with a woman,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Police said his brother took the address from his colleagues and reached Gurgaon. “His brother got in through the main door after a neighbour entered the access code. The door to the house was not locked. He pushed the door and saw his brother hanging from a ceiling fan, while the woman was found lying on the bed in the room. He then reported the incident to police,” said SHO Hooda.

Police said the bodies appeared to have been there for a while. “The neighbours reported that they had seen the victims two days ago,” said the SHO.

DCP (East) Virender Vij said, “No suicide note has been recovered and the respective families have not filed any complaint. The reason is yet to be ascertained. The bodies have been sent to the mortuary for a post-mortem.”