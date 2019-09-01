Inside laptop of ATM accused: Data of 30,000 people

Data of over 30,000 ATM users from Goa, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, UP and Himachal Pradesh has been recovered from the laptop of a 32-year-old man who has been arrested in connection with multiple cases of alleged ATM skimming. Jagparvesh aka Tony Dagar was arrested from Dwarka’s Sector 18 on August 26, and a pistol too was recovered, said police.

Police caught hold of the laptop and an ATM skimming device on Friday, four days after Tony’s arrest.

DCP (Crime) Rajesh Deo said, “During his police remand, a raid was conducted to nab his associates from Dwarka. They were in an Innova and they hit the police vehicle from the rear and fled. From the car, we recovered the ATM skimming machine and a laptop which has data of cloned ATM cards.”

Across ATMs, Tony and his associates allegedly “put a cap on the slot where the card is swiped, and a camera over the keypad where the user punches his password.

“The cap on the slot has a circuit, and manages to read the data, while the camera catches the password. This information is then copied to a blank card and money is withdrawn from ATMs,” said a police officer.

A team of officers was led by inspector Ritesh Kumar in this case.

A police officer said that Tony had allegedly been doing this for over two years and in the last one-and-a-half-months, “managed to spend over Rs 30 lakh on his lavish lifestyle.”

A police officer claimed, “He’s a flamboyant person who likes flashy cars, partying and staying at five-star hotels. During questioning, he said that data of at least 1,500 people of the over 30,000 has already been used by him.”

Deo said that Tony is an associate of Parveen Dagar, who is lodged in Roorkee jail for ATM skimming cases.