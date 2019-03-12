Inside Gurgaon jail, a music competition

Sixty inmates from three prisons in Haryana found themselves competing inside Gurgaon’s Bhondsi Jail on Sunday — as part of a music competition meant to help them “showcase their talent”.

Launched in February last year, the initiative involved training over 120 inmates from prisons in Rohtak, Ambala, and Gurgaon in vocal and instrumental music, with professionals visiting the establishments every day to teach them. The programme is also underway at two prisons in Uttar Pradesh.

Officials from India Vision Foundation, which executed the initiative called Dhun jointly with Sony Pictures Network Limited, said trainers alternated between vocal and instrumental music classes each day. Top performers from the three prisons were then chosen to participate in Sunday’s competition.

“The idea was to use music as therapy for inmates, by helping them combat stress and anger. It also helps them cultivate a skill they can use to earn a livelihood after they are released,” said Monica Dhawan, director of India Vision Foundation. “The competition was also to help inmates learn from each other,” she added.

Director General of Prisons K Selvaraj said: “Such competitions help distract the minds of prisoners from bad deeds. They help develop artistic talent and reduce mental stress.”

Twenty inmates from each of the three prisons participated in the competition, the first of its kind in the state, signing up for categories such as Sufi, Qawali, instrumental and Bollywood.