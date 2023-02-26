Inside Delhi’s busiest gynaecology dept

It’s been five days since Sayema, 33, delivered a baby, but she is yet to get the full attention of a doctor or nurse, she says.

Admitted at Lok Nayak Hospital, the Delhi government’s largest medical facility, the new mother points to how one nurse is handling around 20 patients in the post-delivery ward.

Sayema, who has met her newborn a couple of times so far, said: “She has been kept in the nursery. My family members aren’t allowed to see her either. I got to know about what happened to that woman’s child; it is really sad and makes all new mothers a bit worried.”

The case Sayema is referring to is of a newborn who was declared dead at the hospital recently and handed over to the family in a surgical glove box. Once they returned home, they saw the newborn moving, and rushed back to the hospital, where they claim they had to struggle to get readmission. The newborn died days later, and the hospital has set up an enquiry to look into the incident.

The Indian Express spent two days at the hospital’s obstetrician-gynaecologist department to understand the challenges when it comes to infrastructure, manpower and patient care.

The department attracts a never-ending stream of pregnant women, including from Old and East Delhi, and the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

When The Indian Express visited, around 400 women were in various wards as their attendants waited outside the gynaecology department or the maternity building. Inside the bathrooms meant for attendants, the flush didn’t work and basins were overflowing. The ones for patients — there is one inside each of the 70-plus wards — were cleaner.

The daily average footfall of patients in the gynae dept includes around 500 patients for the OPD and around 100 visiting the emergency.

According to doctors, around 50 deliveries are carried out in the maternity wing of the hospital on any given day, requiring manpower that the hospital simply does not have. “A number of deliveries are premature in nature for which there is not much infrastructure,” said an official from the hospital, requesting anonymity.

Officials say the hospital has one newborn stabilisation unit (NBSU) with four warmers for newborns. The NBSU is a facility within or in close proximity of the maternity ward where sick and low birth weight newborns can be cared for during short periods.

Dr Suresh Kumar, the hospital’s medical director, did not respond to queries on the issues the hospital is facing. The paucity is palpable not only in the number of staff but also in the number of beds for patients.

According to Sayema, the post-delivery ward had several beds being shared by two women. “Mine had three women on it because of which we took turns to sleep on the floor, but most had two. If we had enough money we would have gone to a private hospital,” she said.

A doctor working with the department said there are around 300 beds but in case there’s a glut of patients, “doubling” does happen.

The department has 18-20 consultants, 18 junior residents, 24 senior residents, and five fellows. “Senior residents are less and about 10 seats are not filled. While the postgraduate exam matter has reached the Supreme Court, we are one batch behind ever since Covid, because of which junior residents are also less in number,” explained an official from the department.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior resident from the department said such is the workload that both junior and senior residents often put in 36 hours at a stretch.

“We have six units divided into teams of consultants, senior residents and junior residents. These are deployed in the labour room, casualty, emergency, and their duties are exhaustive. Then we have OPDs which continue till late evening. There are evening duties as well. Two-three senior residents are deployed in every department but the number is not enough to function in seven rooms, which operate simultaneously and one patient comes every five minutes,” the doctor said.

Then there are the special clinics. “On Monday, there is an infertility clinic; on Tuesday an endo-gynaecology clinic, etc. And doctors are deployed here as well,” the doctor said. “If there happens to be a caesarean birth, at least two residents are required, and if something goes wrong, a consultant doctor is also called in.”

The hospital also offers a family planning OPD. “Juniors are overburdened not just at Lok Nayak but at every government hospital,” said the doctor.

According to an official working with the hospital, two senior gynaecologists have also been sent to look after a polyclinic in Chandni Chowk. “Why should one polyclinic have two gynaecologists when a majority of patients are diverted to Lok Nayak,” the official asked.

On nursing staff, who play a crucial role in the department, a senior nursing officer said: “Currently we are only 50% of the total strength. While the number of beds has increased in the hospital since 2016, the number of nurses has remained the same.”

The Delhi Nursing Federation has also written to the state health department on the matter and the need to fill vacancies.

As Sayema awaits her release from the hospital, she puts her complaints aside for a final takeaway: The hospital has its shortcomings that need to be addressed, but the doctors did their best in delivering her baby safe and sound.