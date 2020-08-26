Inquiry set up against Delhi police constable for beating up boy

The video shows the policeman caning the child even as he cries in pain.

A departmental inquiry was been initiated against a Delhi Police constable on Tuesday, a day after a video of him beating a boy in Southwest Delhi’s R K Puram went viral on social media.

The video shows the policeman caning the child even as he cries in pain. As his colleague points out that someone is making a video, the policeman looks at the person and shouts: “Kaun bana raha hai video?” The person filming it responds, “Main bana raha hoon”, before it cuts off.

Additional DCP (Southwest) Ingit Partap Singh said the inquiry was ordered after the incident and video were brought to their attention, and disciplinary action against the staff will be initiated based on its outcome.

On the incident, DCP (Southwest) Devender Arya said that on the intervening night of August 22-23, beat staff on area patrolling near Ekta Vihar JJ camp found four-five boys loitering and sitting around a public toilet and chased them away. “Since the staff were briefed about repeated safety concerns raised by women of nearby JJ camps, who use this public toilet especially at night, the boys were asked to leave the place immediately. During their second round, at around 3 am, beat staff found the boys were back at the same place and chased them away,” he said.

Initial investigation has revealed that lower staff at the RK Puram police station failed to brief their seniors with all the facts and tried to mislead them by saying it was an old video.

“Additional DCP (Southwest) Amit Kaushik has been asked to conduct a fact-finding inquiry and take appropriate action on the basis of the findings,” an officer said.

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also taken cognizance of video and issued notice to the SHO, directing him to identify both policemen and book them under the IPC and Juvenile Justice Act.

