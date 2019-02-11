Delhi: Inquiry into 55-yr-old’s death after kin allege he was beaten in custody

A 55-year-old man was allegedly beaten up in police custody and died of his injuries after he was brought home. According to Virendra Kumar’s family, he took his son to Raj Park police station in outer Delhi after a girl complained against his son to the police.

“My relationship with a girl was a constant source of irritation for my father. He thought that the police would teach me a lesson. But instead of counselling us, the police beat up my father without mercy and asked me to take his body back,” alleged the son.

Following Kumar’s death, the family protested outside the police station. Police called in reserve forces to pacify the crowd.

“The local SDM is looking into the matter… local police will work as per his directions. We do not wish to comment on what transpired at the police station as it is a magisterial enquiry now,” said Additional DCP (outer) Rajender Singh Sagar.

However, the son said, “Will an enquiry bring my father back? Why beat us like this? Can the police not behave properly,” the son now said.

A street vendor, Kumar lived with his three sons and a daughter in Mangolpuri.