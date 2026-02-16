Inquiries against JNU students dipped in 7 yrs, punishments remained steady

Earlier this month, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) rusticated its former students’ union president Nitish Kumar and four office-bearers for two semesters, barred them from entering campus, and imposed fines on them for allegedly vandalising facial recognition technology (FRT)-based access gates at the Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library during protests held last year. While such actions continue, the overall volume of proctorial cases initiated by the varsity has fallen over the years.

Between 2019 and 2025, JNU has initiated 687 proctorial inquiries against its students. Of these, 274 lead to penalties, including fines, suspensions and rustication, while 399 were closed without any action, official records accessed by The Indian Express show.

Data over these past seven years also shows that cases ending in punishment saw a marginal dip.

The year 2023 was when penalties peaked, with 61.1% of 95 inquiries ending in punishments (see box).

The Indian Express earlier reported that in November 2023, the revised Chief Proctor Office (CPO) Manual, which laid out “rules of discipline and proper conduct of students of JNU”, was approved. As per the manual, action for “misconduct” would range from fines of up to Rs 20,000, suspension, or expulsion.

A break-up of inquiries initiated over individual years shows:

– In 2019, which saw massive protests against the hostel fee hike, 131 inquiries — the highest in the seven years — were initiated. Of these, 55 (around 42%) resulted in penalties, while the majority were closed without action.

– In 2020, amid the Covid-19 lockdown, only 13.8% of inquiries ended in punishment.

– In 2022, penalties were imposed in 45% of the 96 cases.

– In 2023, the year the university introduced the revised CPO manual, over 61% of 95 inquiries ended in penalties — the highest proportion in the seven-year period covered by the data.

– In 2025, 74 inquiries were initiated of which 42% ended in penalties.

The Indian Express reached out to the varsity’s officials through calls, messages and emails for comment but received no response.

Student leaders claimed there’s been a shift in disciplinary action after the 2023 CPO manual, which expanded the definition of misconduct and sharply curtailed spaces for protest. Former JNUSU president N Sai Balaji recalled a period when inquiry notices arrived in bulk. “During former Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar’s tenure, when student movements were at its peak, we would receive seven or eight inquiry notices in a single day,” he said.

“That has changed. The frequency has gone down, but the intensity has increased. Rustication and suspension are now part of the spectrum,” he added.

Aditi Mishra, current JNUSU president, said, “It [CPO manual] reads like a manual to criminalise dissent. Technically, you cannot protest anywhere on campus anymore.”

She said the revised rules have also deepened a climate of fear. “It’s not that inquiries have reduced; it’s that people protesting have reduced. Students fear defamation, and even harm to future opportunities,” she said.

Nitish Kumar said the spike in inquiries around the pandemic years must be read in context. “In 2021, several students wanted to enter hostels during Covid but were not allowed to. Many broke locks to get in,” he said. “That inevitably resulted in a higher number of inquiries being initiated against students.”

Several faculty members concurred. Surajit Mazumdar, President of the JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA), said disciplinary powers were increasingly being deployed selectively.

“These measures are not about general indiscipline. They are overwhelmingly directed at student activists and protests. Monetary penalties have become a routine deterrent. When four union office-bearers are rusticated, it is not merely a punishment — it paralyses the students’ union,” he said.