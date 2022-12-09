For exposure to innovative teaching methods, Delhi government to take 30 teachers to Sikkim

To strengthen primary education, explore learning assessment and approaches, experience innovative and alternate modes of classrooms, and foster patriotism among teachers, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi is planning to organise a ‘National Exposure Visit’ and take senior primary teachers of 30 Delhi government schools to Sikkim, officials said.

The trip will be held from December 18 to December 24.

The teachers who will participate in these trips are senior teachers of the primary Classes 1-5, teachers with additional charge as ‘primary in-charges’ or headmasters of primary sections of the school.

The objective of the visit is also to help the teachers learn the best practices of various educational institutes in different states, said officials.

“During this trip, the teachers will also visit historical places of different states, to foster patriotism amongst the teachers and add rich personal experiences and ideas for the teaching-learning process, and to acquaint them with the culture and society of Sikkim under Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat Programme,” an official said.