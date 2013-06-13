Inner Dance

Why is it important to know the self,and how can one understand the self? asks Chennai-based Bharatanatyam dancer Pavithra Srinivasan,as she prepares for a trip to the Capital. Srinivasans latest production titled Purushaartha,to be presented at Azad Bhawan auditorium this evening,attempts to answer these questions through stories from the Upanishads and the Bhagwad Gita. One of the stories is about Agni and Vayu,the gods of fire and wind respectively,who could not burn anything or lift a blade of grass because of their arrogance, says Srinivasan. A seasoned performer and an empanelled artiste with the ICCR,which is presenting the show,she has previously depicted stories from the Panchatantra and Valmikis Ramayana to critical acclaim. By the time the curtain falls,Srinivasan through her fluid mudras hopes to communicate to the audience that the knowledge of self is necessary,not only to make oneself and others around happy but also to live a fulfilled life.
The show will be held at Azad Bhawan auditorium today. Contact: 9811423444
