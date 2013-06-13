Inner Dance

Why is it important to know the self,and how can one understand the self? asks Chennai-based Bharatanatyam dancer Pavithra Srinivasan,as she prepares for a trip to the Capital. Srinivasans latest production titled Purushaartha,to be presented at Azad Bhawan auditorium this evening,attempts to answer these questions through stories from the Upanishads and the Bhagwad Gita. One of the stories is about Agni and Vayu,the gods of fire and wind respectively,who could not burn anything or lift a blade of grass because of their arrogance, says Srinivasan. A seasoned performer and an empanelled artiste with the ICCR,which is presenting the show,she has previously depicted stories from the Panchatantra and Valmikis Ramayana to critical acclaim. By the time the curtain falls,Srinivasan through her fluid mudras hopes to communicate to the audience that the knowledge of self is necessary,not only to make oneself and others around happy but also to live a fulfilled life.

The show will be held at Azad Bhawan auditorium today. Contact: 9811423444

