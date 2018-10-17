Inmates have no voice: HC asks L-G to fill child welfare committee posts

Delhi High Court (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File) Delhi High Court (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File)

Inmates of children’s homes have no voice and are not a priority for the state, the Delhi High Court said in an order passed last Friday. Expressing displeasure over the “large number of vacancies” in various Child Welfare Committees (CWCs) in Delhi, the court said it “hoped” that the L-G will expedite the process of constitution of selection committees to fill various posts.

Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice I S Mehta also expressed dismay at the “step-motherly treatment” accorded by various authorities in the “management, upkeep and supervision” of children homes in Delhi. “The inmates of such homes have no voice. They are not heard. And, therefore, they don’t appear to be a priority for the state,” the court said.

A CWC is a statutory body that has the same powers as a metropolitan or a judicial magistrate, as per the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act. It is the authority concerned for any ‘child in need of care and protection’, and their rehabilitation at various homes. The Indian Express had earlier reported that there are 15 vacant posts in 10 CWCs in the capital.

“It has come out, during our interaction, that separate chairpersons and members of CWC have been given additional charge on account of a large number of vacancies in several CWCs. The Director, Social Welfare Department, states that presently, the matter is pending before the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor to seek his approval to the constitution of the Selection Committee for appointment of the Chairpersons and Members of CWC… We only hope that (the) L-G shall expedite the entire process of constitution of the selection committee and, once constituted, the selection committee shall take up the process of recruitment without any delay whatsoever,” the court said.

The matter came up after an inmate refused to go to Nirmal Chhaya on account of “unlivable conditions” and “threatening and beatings”. She was temporarily sent to Kilkari — a home for minors. The court was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the girl’s brother after she went missing on August 26. After the girl was found, she was sent to Nirmal Chhaya for a “short stay”.

According to court records, she said that she did not want to stay with her parents as they allegedly beat her up and asked her to leave home. However, the girl’s brother claimed she was a minor. As per the bone ossification test report submitted in court, the woman was found to be between 21-25 years old. The court said she was “free to reside” wherever she wished. “We may observe that we have come across another case, where another girl refused to go to Nirmal Chhaya… (as) the condition there was very hostile and unlivable,” the court observed.

