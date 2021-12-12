Inmate stabbed after fight breaks out in Tihar Jail; sixth incident in 3 months

A 30-year-old inmate of Tihar Jail was severely injured after a fight with two other inmates who allegedly stabbed him multiple times inside his cell. The Delhi Police said the incident took place Friday. This is the sixth incident in the last three months in which inmates of the prison have got into a fight and used weapons to hurt each other.

The police said jail officials found the inmate, Yogesh, with severe injuries on his hands and chest. He was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for treatment.

Urvija Goel, DCP (West) said, “We received Yogesh’s medico-legal report from the hospital. He is an inmate at Central Jail 8 of Tihar. He was assaulted by other inmates but didn’t want to file a complaint. We spoke to jail authorities and are taking legal action in the matter.”

His condition is stable at present. Sources said two inmates used a pair of scissors to attack him. One of the inmates was getting a haircut when the fight started. Yogesh is involved in several cases of armed robbery, theft, extortion, etc.

Officials said the jail authorities haven’t been able to put in place “adequate arrangements” inside the jail to protect the prison staff and inmates. Last week, jail authorities said they will be installing more than 7,000 CCTVs, two X-ray scanners, three mobile network jammers, walkie-talkies and so on to enhance security and prevent the use of phones inside the Tihar jail complex.

The announcement came after the Supreme Court slammed the jail authorities saying there is an “urgent need for prison reforms and enhanced prison management”. The court was hearing a matter pertaining to Sanjay and Ajay Chandra, promoters of the real estate firm Unitech Ltd, who have been accused of flouting jail norms.

“We aren’t sure of the exact reason behind (Friday’s) fight, but have taken the statements of jail staff. There’s definitely a need to beef up security arrangements inside Tihar. Such incidents keep happening. Inmates fight over petty stuff and are able to procure small weapons,” said a senior police officer from West district.