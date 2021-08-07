Inmate found dead in Tihar: Mother moves court for FIR against jail officials

Ankit Gujjar was an accused in the murder of BJP leader Vijay Pandit outside his Dadri home in 2014. He was arrested in 2015. (File)

The mother of 29-year-old Ankit Gujjar, who was found dead inside the Tihar jail complex on Wednesday morning, has moved a Delhi court seeking FIRs against jail officials.

Gujjar had allegedly killed BJP leader Vijay Pandit outside his Dadri home in 2014, and was arrested in 2015.

The application was filed by advocate Rishi Sood before Metropolitan Magistrate Udita Jain, and his legal team said the court has issued notice in the matter. The plea sought registration of an FIR against the jail superintendent and other officials, and preservation of CCTV footage.

The applicant, Geeta, stated that Ankit was assaulted by police officials during which he “sustained grievous injuries and no medical assistance is being rendered to her son”.

“That the deceased has been murdered by the proposed accused persons on account of the fact that he refused to pay a sum of Rs 1 lakh to the jail superintendent,” the application alleged.

Ankit’s father had made similar allegations after his death. In a purported video shared by his father, an inmate of Tihar’s jail number 3, who was released recently, claimed that on August 3, the deputy superintendent had slapped Gujjar following an argument between them over a mobile phone recovered from outside the deceased’s cell. He claimed the gangster slapped him back. Later, he claimed, the official returned with 35 personnel and thrashed Gujjar for 30 minutes.

Two other inmates, Gurjeet Singh (22) and his brother Gurpreet Singh (22), also sustained injuries and were taken to DDU Hospital.

Senior jail officials said all allegations levelled by the family are being probed and efforts are on to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

Meanwhile five Tihar personnel, including a deputy superintendent, were shifted to the prison headquarters Thursday.

DG (Tihar) Sandeep Goel confirmed: “Five personnel have been shifted from Tihar’s jail number 3 to the prison headquarters.”