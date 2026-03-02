Inmate dies inside Mandoli jail; kin allege he was beaten up for money, officials deny

A 35-year-old undertrial inmate, Mohammad Azad, died at Mandoli Jail on Sunday. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of death. (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

A 35-year-old undertrial inmate died inside Delhi’s Mandoli jail on Sunday, police said. A magisterial probe has been initiated, they said.

While officials said that the exact cause of death would be clear after the post-mortem report arrives, family members of the deceased alleged that he was beaten up inside the prison.

Mohammad Azad had been lodged in the jail since 2022 after being arrested in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act over alleged possession of narcotics in commercial quantity, police said.

Officers said that they were informed by GTB Hospital early on Sunday regarding the inmate who, they said, was declared dead by doctors.