Inmate dies inside Mandoli jail; kin allege he was beaten up for money, officials deny

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 2, 2026 09:49 AM IST
Karnataka Jail, Parappana Agrahara prisonA 35-year-old undertrial inmate, Mohammad Azad, died at Mandoli Jail on Sunday. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of death. (Photo Credit: Pixabay)
A 35-year-old undertrial inmate died inside Delhi’s Mandoli jail on Sunday, police said. A magisterial probe has been initiated, they said.

While officials said that the exact cause of death would be clear after the post-mortem report arrives, family members of the deceased alleged that he was beaten up inside the prison.

Mohammad Azad had been lodged in the jail since 2022 after being arrested in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act over alleged possession of narcotics in commercial quantity, police said.

Officers said that they were informed by GTB Hospital early on Sunday regarding the inmate who, they said, was declared dead by doctors.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ashish Mishra confirmed that proceedings under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are underway, as mandated in cases of custodial deaths.
Azad’s family alleged that a senior prison official had been demanding Rs 10,000 per month from him and several other inmates, adding that around 20 to 25 prisoners were allegedly assaulted on February 24 after they refused to pay. The family also claimed that Azad “looked unwell” when he was taken to the court on Saturday for a hearing.

Jail officials, however, stated that there was neither any complaint received regarding the alleged assault nor any grievance shared with court or otherwise about the monetary demand.

Sources, meanwhile, said that Azad had also got involved in a fight prior to his death.

Police said that they are currently examining CCTV footage, prison records and statements of other inmates and officials.

