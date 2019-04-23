Inmate branded with Om: Court pulls up Tihar Jail

A Delhi court Monday pulled up Tihar Jail authorities for failing to respond to charges levelled by an undertrial that an ‘Om’ symbol was branded on his back with hot metal, allegedly by a jail superintendent. The undertrial, Nabbir, had also alleged that the superintendent denied him food for two days during Navratri and said he would convert him to Hinduism.

Metropolitan Magistrate Richa Parihar expressed displeasure over the jail official’s inability to produce documents proving that he was authorised by the Director General of Tihar Jail to respond to charges made by the undertrial, Nabbir.

Asked if he has received the court’s notice in the matter, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, who was present in court, was unable to produce it and sought two weeks to respond to Nabbir’s allegations.

Irked by the conduct of Tihar Jail authorities, the judge ordered that an authority letter be filed by the official concerned before filing any reply to the allegations levelled against the superintendent. Tihar jail officials have also been asked to respond to Nabbir’s accusations that, during his custody, the superintendent allegedly denied him food for two days and said he would convert him to Hinduism.

It sought a report in the matter by April 30. Meanwhile, the officer informed the court that they have shifted Nabbir to another cell following the court’s previous order. But Nabbir claimed that jail authorities had not given him any medicine since the court’s April 17 order.