Injured peahen slows down Delhi metro’s Yellow Line services

An injured peahen that landed on the train tracks brought Metro services on the Yellow Line to an abrupt halt on Friday morning. According to the DMRC, the bird appeared on the tracks of Model Town Metro station at 9.45 am. After much struggle, it was captured and handed over to PCR staff.

“Services were restricted till the peahen was rescued and was normalised at 10.18 am,” said Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communications, DMRC. The bird was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre in Raja Garden by PCR staff.

“It has started moving around, but will be kept under observation. The bird will be admitted here for another week and then released in an area with dense peacock and peahen population, like Pusa Road,” said an official from the animal centre. ENS

