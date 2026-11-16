8 injured in Old Delhi building collapse: Owner, contractor nabbed

The owner and a contractor of an under-construction hotel in Old Delhi’s Paharganj were apprehended after a part of the structure collapsed Sunday evening, injuring eight people, a police officer said.

According to police officers the building was being constructed by a man named Raman, who had given the contract of the building to Anwar.

Senior officers said though the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had found in its initial report that the building had prior permission for construction and nothing ‘unauthorised’ was being undertaken at the site, it will be investigated if the building material was compromised.

A police official also confirmed that as GRAP-4 measures are in place, it will be investigated if the owners were undertaking any dust-generating construction.