8 injured in Old Delhi building collapse: Owner, contractor nabbed

The owner and a contractor of an under-construction hotel in Old Delhi’s Paharganj were apprehended after a part of the structure collapsed Sunday evening, injuring eight people, a police officer said.
According to police officers the building was being constructed by a man named Raman, who had given the contract of the building to Anwar.
Senior officers said though the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had found in its initial report that the building had prior permission for construction and nothing ‘unauthorised’ was being undertaken at the site, it will be investigated if the building material was compromised.
A police official also confirmed that as GRAP-4 measures are in place, it will be investigated if the owners were undertaking any dust-generating construction.
This was the second such incident in Old Delhi in 10 days. On November 5, a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Chawri Bazar, killing six people.
Sunday’s collapse
According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call was received around 4:40 pm on Sunday, claiming that a building had collapsed in Paharganj. When a unit of the DFS reached the spot, they found a two-floor structure collapsed in a narrow lane surrounded by three -floor and four-floor residential buildings.
“A PCR call was received at Paharganj police station regarding the partial collapse of a building situated at Kasheruwalan, Paharganj, opposite Government Girls Senior Secondary School,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohit Rajbir.
At least eight workers were found trapped inside the debris — Sheikh Saddam, 37; Sheikh Raja, 20; Mohd Suhail, 50; Sanjud Khan, 40; Gautam Yadav, 28; Varun Yadav, 36; Raja, 36; and Mantsu, 40.
“At the time of the incident, the roof slab (lanter) of the second floor was being laid when a portion of the building collapsed,” an officer said.