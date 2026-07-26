‘Made lifetime memories’: Those injured during CJP stir mark big win with Pradhan exit

Irshad Shaikh, 25, was discharged from the Lady Hardinge Hospital in Delhi on Friday after suffering what he described as “multiple pellet injuries” during the Sansad Chalo march on July 20. Even as he had to undergo several complicated procedures in the last few days, he “felt elated” on Saturday when the news of Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation as Union Education Minister broke. “This was a fight for all of us, and all of us won,” he told The Indian Express.

Even as they were still recovering, many people like Shaikh, who suffered injuries during the course of the protest at Jantar Mantar against NEET paper leak and other issues, celebrated Pradhan’s exit and acceptance of the Cockroach Janta Party’s other demands.

A national flag pinned to his backpack and a jhola swinging in his hand, Ajeet, 30, a teacher from West Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, said he had been at the protest site ever since CJP founder kicked off the demonstration on June 6. He was injured in eyes and legs during the protest but he had no afterthoughts about his participation — he was leaving with lifelong friends, he said. “As the saying goes — Jhukti hai duniya, jhukane wala chahiye (The world bends, it just needs someone to bend it).This had to happen. We have been called anti-national, accused of getting foreign funding. How will those who made these allegations justify the claims? If anything wrong happens to the students again, we shall gather here once more,” he said with a wide smile.

Another youth, Ujjwal, who was also injured in the protest, walked beside him. “We came here separately… but we’re leaving with lifelong friends,” he said. “So many memories — songs we sang together, nights spent sleeping on the footpath in this heat and humidity, standing in long queues just to use a bathroom.”

Another protester, who was admitted with injuries at RML Hospital and later discharged, said, “I got a call from my father in Allahabad. They’re celebrating at home with sweets.”

Vijay Rawat, 20, a B Ed student, suffered back injury during the July 20 protest march. He is yet to recover fully but his spirits were high on Saturday. He made way through the streets in the area near Jantar Mantar, congratulating everyone he met. “This is your victory,” he said, shaking hands with another protester as they connected over their “protest injuries”. “We hold the power. We are the future,” he exclaimed while raising his hands in rejoice.

“I am so happy right now. I have been here for 12 days. I haven’t eaten for the past 2-3 days because I wasn’t feeling hungry. I can eat happily now. I want to cry, but not right now,” Rawat added.

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Suresh Yadav, a Gurgaon-based chef, was injured when security personnel resorted to use of tear gas on July 22. He was treated at one of the medical camps set up by volunteers at the site. On Saturday, he sat in one of the makeshift tents, with his leg bandaged. When describing what had happened, “You can see this in Patna or any other state over the last few years; the police have conducted many baton charges on students.”

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On Pradhan’s resignation, he said, “It is a step in the correct direction. I am happy that someone started this movement and a revolutionary spark for good. If they are raising their voice, I will too. That’s why I came — I think the people of India should change themselves and always raise their voices for their rights.”

Standing in front of the barricade was a graphic designer, who did not wish to be named. She was injured on Saturday when tear gas shells were used at the site. “I could feel that today was the last day of the protest. And that’s why I decided to come. I heard through various people and finally confirmed it via official channels that the resignation happened. We are all happy that a month’s protest has given us the results we needed,” she said.