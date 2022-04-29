Burglar apprehended after cross-firing between cops, gang in South Delhi’s CR Park

The Delhi Police apprehended a burglar following an encounter in South Delhi’s CR Park colony Friday morning, officers said. According to the police, the incident took place at Jahapanah City Forest where investigators laid a trap to nab five burglars on Thursday night.

The officers tried to arrest the accused, but the men allegedly retaliated using knives and also fired at them, they said, adding that in the cross-firing, one of the men sustained a bullet injury and was caught.

Benita Mary Jaiker, DCP (South) said, “A team from CR Park police station had laid a trap to catch a group of burglars who have been committing crimes in the area for weeks. Five such criminals were found and the team was going to arrest them inside the forest, but they attacked us with knives and managed to escape. After some time, the team found them again. This time, the criminals fired at the team.”

The officers retaliated in self-defence and one bullet hit one of the accused on his left leg, the police said. The man still tried to escape and even jumped the wall of a house, but the team caught him, while the others managed to escape. Teams have been deployed to nab the others, the officers added.

The man was rushed to a hospital and is stable. A case is being registered under sections of the Arms Act pertaining to assault on police and other appropriate sections, said the police.