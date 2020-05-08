Infringement on rights of citizens: HC on Haryana blocking movement from Delhi to Sonipat

Haryana had sealed its borders with Delhi on account of the coronavirus outbreak (Express photo: Abhinav Saha) Haryana had sealed its borders with Delhi on account of the coronavirus outbreak (Express photo: Abhinav Saha)

The Delhi High Court Friday expressed displeasure over the Haryana government’s decision restricting movement of trucks from Delhi to Sonipat as well as movement of doctors, nurses and court official cross-border, observing that it “constitutes an infringement” on rights of the citizens.

Justice Manmohan and Justice Sanjeev Narula also issued notice to the Centre and Haryana government and sought their response on the plea by O P Gupta, before the next date of hearing on May 11.

Gupta, who was arguing his case in person, contended before the court that in case the Haryana government “does not obey the orders and directions issued on April 15, 2020 by the Union Of India”, then it should direct the authorities concerned to deploy Para Central Forces on the border points so as to stop them from the “illegal activities restricting the movements of essential supply of the vegetable, fruits, milk, medicines and people who are permanently employed in Delhi”.

The petitioner raised concern over the border points of Singhu, Tikri, Gurugram, Aya Nagar and Badarpur.

He also stated before the court, during hearing of the petition through video-conferencing, that as “Sonipat is not only contiguous to Delhi but also a part of National Capital Region, a number of Delhi residents have to travel to Sonipat for essential work and similarly a number of Sonipat residents have to travel to Delhi”.

He submitted that the District Magistrate, Sonipat, has imposed blanket cross border transit restrictions between Delhi and Sonipat and granted exemptions to only a few categories of government officials and for movement of goods not destined for Sonipat.

He also emphasises that even doctors, nurses and court officials who either reside in Sonipat or work in Sonipat are being prevented from entering/leaving the city.

Taking note of which, the bench observed; “Prima facie, this court is of the view that the April 30, 2020 order of the District Magistrate, Sonipat, prevents and obstructs the movement of trucks from Delhi to Sonipat as well as movement of Doctors, Nurses, Court officials etc. to and from Delhi to Sonipat.

“Accordingly, this court is of the prima facie view that the order of April 30, 2020 by the District Magistrate, Sonipat, constitutes an infringement of Articles 19(1)(d) and 301 of the Constitution of India especially when the entire National Capital and Sonipat are not containment zones.”

Article 19 (1)(d) of the Indian Constitution guarantees to all citizens of India the right “to move freely throughout the territory of India”. Article 301 provides that the trade, commerce and intercourse in the country should be free throughout the country.

The bench further stated that “this court is also in prima facie agreement with the submission of the petitioner (Gupta) that the action of the District Magistrate, Sonipat, is contrary to the orders/letters dated April 15, 2020, April 30, 2020 and May 1, 2020 issued by the Union Home Secretary.”

The counsel for the Central government maintained that they have issued revised guidelines on April 30, in which, all goods traffic have been allowed to ply.

The counsel for the Haryana government disputes and denies the contentions and submissions advanced by the petitioner.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd