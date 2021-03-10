Infra push: 3 corridors, sprucing up 500 km of roads

Manish Sisodia said approvals are awaited from the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (planning and engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC), after which work will start.

Work on several key road infrastructure projects, including three new corridors, is set to begin this year, announced Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Budget on Tuesday. The new corridors are: an East-West elevated corridor between Tikri and Anand Vihar; a North-South corridor from Signature Bridge to IGI Airport; and a third corridor from Signature Bridge to Sarai Kale Khan.

PWD officials said the East-West and North-South corridor projects have been in the pipeline for a few years. Since 2015, a number of meetings have been held with the Indian Railways as the East-West Corridor would cross Railway land. Modified drawings have been submitted to UTTIPEC. Officials said tenders will be floated once the projects are approved.

On the other projects, Sisodia said, “Construction of five new projects — integrated transit corridor between Punjabi Bagh flyover and Raja Garden; integrated transit corridor between Jwala Heri Market red light to Jwalapuri red light; a comprehensive scheme for decongestion of Mukarba Chowk; decongestion of Main Burari Road junction on parallel road at Burari; and construction of ROB/RUB on railway crossing no. LC-12 on Khera Kalan to Khera Khurd Road — will provide uninterrupted traffic movement in these areas and save valuable time and money.”

The road over bridge/road under bridge project from Khera Kalan to Khera Khurd Road is currently in the consultation phase and a detailed feasibility study is being conducted. Tenders will soon be floated for these projects.

Sisodia also spoke of existing projects slated for completion this year — the Ashram underpass by June and Ashram extension by December. “Construction of two more projects — two underpasses between Wazirabad and Azadpur and one pedestrian subway near Gandhi Vihar on Outer Ring Road, and construction of a bridge on the Najafgarh drain at Basaidarapur — will be completed by May 2021,” he added.

An outlay of Rs 500 crore has been proposed for beautification of 500 km across approximately 150 stretches. A PWD official said, “Estimates are being prepared for this project. The concept was ready last September. Detailed designing and planning is ongoing; work will start by next July.”

PWD Minister Satyendar Jain in a tweet said the promise of European standards in Delhi is being turned into a reality by the AAP: “With 73% achievement rate, PWD has delivered projects before time and within allocated funds. The budget focuses on construction of underpasses, flyovers, transit corridors etc. 500 km of beautification of roads is a milestone to be achieved this year…”