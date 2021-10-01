Infra firm’s VP held in Gurgaon

Vice-president of Ardee Infrastructure Private Limited, Anil Hasija, was arrested for alleged irregularities and violating norms related to allotment of EWS category plots in its residential colony in Sector 52.

Police said Hasija was arrested in a case lodged by at least 10 complainants for allegedly failing to develop and hand over possession of plots to allottees, despite a lapse of more than 20 years since the date of obtaining a licence. Police said the accused had used forged documents to procure the requisite licences and occupation certificates.

Karan Goyal, Assistant Commissioner of Police, DLF, said, “Anil Hasija was arrested on Wednesday. He was produced in a district court and taken on 4-day remand. We are conducting raids to arrest the other accused.”

The complainants alleged that the builder did not develop the area earmarked for EWS plots and cheated them knowing that the land was disputed.

On September 20, Hasija, the developer of Ardee City, and several directors of its associate companies were among 15 booked for allegedly violating terms of the project licence issued by the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) for the residential society.

As per the FIR lodged by the district town planner (enforcement), the developer had forged documents to show part of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran land as part of its township at the time of securing licences. The FIR stated that several deviations had been observed: “The said licences were obtained by submitting fake revenue documents and accordingly, exchanged deed executed with HUDA was not based on actual revenue record. The colony had not been laid out as per approved layout plan. None of the EWS plots/flats had been allotted or constructed…”