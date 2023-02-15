Can information on SC Collegium recommendations be disclosed under RTI? Delhi HC to decide

The Delhi High Court is set to consider whether information relating to recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium can be disclosed under Right to Information Act, 2005.

A single judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh on Wednesday was hearing three matters seeking information in respect of Collegium recommendations, listing them for hearing on April 12 after issuing notice to the Ministry of Law and Justice.

One of the pleas, filed by Dr Vinod Surana, had challenged the rejection of information on the elevation of his father — P.S. Surana — as the judge of Madras High Court. The HC noted that the Central Information Commission (CIC) had rejected Surana’s saying that it amounts to personal information exempted from disclosure under 8(1) (j) of the RTI Act.

Surana’s case was that his father was recommended for elevation as the judge of the Madras High Court during the period 1990-92, however on both occasions, the elevation did not fructify. The court noted that the petitioner was desirous to take information about the non-elevation of his father from the Ministry of Law and Justice where he moved an RTI application. Along with this application, he also filed a covering letter of his father saying that he does not have any objection to information to be given to his son on his non-elevation.

Surana sought certified copies of complete documents, records and file notings relating to the recommendation and certified copies of documents recording the reasons for not proceeding with the recommendations.

The CIC on January 31, 2013 had rejected Surana’s RTI application. Since he was not communicated the order of the CIC for which he had to file further applications to obtain it. The stand taken by the authorities was that the record was lost due to which the petitioner filed civil writ in 2017.

Surana then moved a plea before High Court which directed the CIC, on March 15, 2019, to hear the appeal afresh and orders were to be passed within two months. The matter then remained pending, due to the pendency of a case in SC. The matter had been adjourned sine dine. Then a fresh application was filed by the petitioner which was again rejected by CIC.

Section 8(1)(j) of the Act states that “information which relates to personal information the disclosure of which has no relationship to any public activity or interest, or which would cause unwarranted invasion of the privacy of the individual unless the CPIO or SPIO or the Appellate Authority is satisfied that the larger public interest justifies the disclosure of such information should be exempted from disclosure”.

The other two pleas are cross appeals pertaining to information sought by one Dinesh Kumar Mishra in 2008 on the appointment of two judges of the Guwahati High Court. He sought information on the opinion given by then Justices Brijesh Kumar and H K Sema, judges of the Supreme Court of India, who were once the Chief Justice and acting Chief Justice respectively of the Guwahati High Court.

Information was also sought on the views expressed by the State of Nagaland and recommendation made by the Collegium to the Government of India. The CIC had directed CPIO to provide information to Mishra regarding the views expressed by the State of Nagaland and recommendation made by Collegium to the Government of India. The Centre has challenged the CIC’s decision while Mishra filed a plea against Centre for not providing the information.