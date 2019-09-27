Inform rape victim of accused bail hearing: Delhi HC

Making it harder for rape accused to secure bail, the Delhi High Court notified its judges and those in subordinate courts in the national capital that it is mandatory to inform rape survivors for their presence during hearing or granting of bail in the offence.

Judicial officers said that sensitisation was must for both the judges and the investigating agency, as most of the time neither the victims nor their family members are aware of any such application being moved by the rape accused.

The direction stated that the courts shall ensure that the IO has, in “writing communicated to the informant… her (victim’s) presence is obligatory at the time of hearing of the application for bail to person accused in the rape case”.