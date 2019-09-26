Inform people about historic J&K decision: J P Nadda to BJP workers

BJP working president J P Nadda Wednesday appealed to Delhi BJP workers to inform people about the advantages of abrogating special provisions for Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to party workers at Talkatora stadium, at the Jan Jagran Abhiyan in Delhi in the presence of six MPs, Nadda said, “It is the result of Amit (Shah) ji’s strategy that in the Rajya Sabha, we did not have a majority but we still got the support of 125 members on the issue. I thank all parties who supported us.”

“When it happened, Pakistan raised a hue and cry over it but the entire world stood with Modi ji. Within a day, we got support from 10 countries, and 100 diplomats also said it is India’s internal matter,” he said.

Nadda said party workers in Delhi should take the message forward and feel blessed they were alive when such a historic decision took place.

“We should consider ourselves lucky that we witnessed this historic step. The abrogation of special provisions for J&K is a historic step. India has become so powerful at the world stage under our leadership. Now, it is our responsibility to bring Kashmir into the mainstream, ensure its progress, and ward off the evil eye that was cast on it,” he said.

A nine-minute film was also shown, which covered the efforts of the party’s senior leaders — from Syama Prasad Mookerjee to Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Narendra Modi to Amit Shah — in removing Article 370.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said the film will be taken to ward-, district- and booth-level workers, and they will be asked to show it to people in their constituencies: “We should know what is Article 370 and 35(A), what were the disadvantages…”