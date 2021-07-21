Infect computer, offer to help: 9 dupe US, Canada citizens from Moti Nagar

Police said the international call centre has been running for months now.

The Delhi Police arrested nine persons after raiding a call centre in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar on Saturday. Police said the accused were cheating hundreds of US and Canadian citizens by posing as officials from Microsoft and iOS tech support. They offered to help victims by claiming to remove security threats from their system and took money in return.

Police said the international call centre has been running for months now. The callers use Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) to make all calls so they can’t be traced. The accused were sending fake ransomware and security pop-up ads to their targets. They would then call the victims and ask them to pay for tech support, police said.

DCP (West) Urvija Goel said a raid was conducted at Moti Nagar and nine persons, including six owners of the centre, were arrested.

“When our team reached the centre, they found three-four people on a call. International numbers were on display. These callers posed as tech support staff from Windows and Microsoft companies,” said the DCP.

Bhuvnesh Sehgal, Harpreet Singh, Pushpendra Singh Yadav, Saurabh Mathur, Ubaid Ullah and Surender Singh own the centre, while Gurpreet Singh, Yash Sehgal and Bhavya Sehgal were hired as callers, police said.

During enquiry, the accused were asked about the call centre but they didn’t share any details with the police. They later told police that they make calls to US and Canadian nationals. The numbers were sourced from random sites on the internet, said police.