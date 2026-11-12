Infant among 3 killed after tracks rams auto in Northeast Delhi

Three people, including an infant, died after a truck rammed into an auto in North East Delhi’s Sonia Vihar area, police officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi Police, the incident happened at 5 am, when an auto-rickshaw ferrying eight people was passing past the 5, Pusta Road, in Sonia Vihar.

A dumper truck coming from the opposite side hit the auto, overturning the vehicle. A three-year-old girl escaped unhurt in the accident, however, the other seven passengers were rushed to Jagparvesh Chandra hospital.

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At the hospital, the doctors declared two men and an infant dead on arrival. Of the five injured, two have been identified as Rajesh, 32, and Rakhi, 30.