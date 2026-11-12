Infant among 3 killed after tracks rams auto in Northeast Delhi

Three people, including an infant, died after a truck rammed into an auto in North East Delhi’s Sonia Vihar area, police officials said.
According to the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi Police, the incident happened at 5 am, when an auto-rickshaw ferrying eight people was passing past the 5, Pusta Road, in Sonia Vihar.
A dumper truck coming from the opposite side hit the auto, overturning the vehicle. A three-year-old girl escaped unhurt in the accident, however, the other seven passengers were rushed to Jagparvesh Chandra hospital.
At the hospital, the doctors declared two men and an infant dead on arrival. Of the five injured, two have been identified as Rajesh, 32, and Rakhi, 30.
Police officers said none of them are in a state to answer questions yet. They are also on the lookout for the driver of the dumper truck.
However, a police officer said the auto was overloaded with passengers and an investigation is being carried out about the possible circumstances of the accident using CCTV footage.
In September, four people were killed and two others injured after a truck allegedly crashed into a stationary crane and an auto rickshaw at a site in Southeast Delhi’s Sarita Vihar where work was ongoing to install CCTV cameras.
(This is a developing story)