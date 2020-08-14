Delhi: Infant girl sold multiple times rescued after 10-hour operation, father arrested

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said, “We started tracing the girl since Wednesday night and raided several places to rescue her. The accused have been arrested. We will work on the rehabilitation of the infant.” (Representational Image)

A two-month-old girl who was allegedly sold multiple times to several people was rescued Thursday after a 10-hour joint operation by Delhi Police and Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

Police have arrested the girl’s father for selling the child, and three others, Manju, Sanjay Mittal and Manisha, involved in the crime.

DCP (North) Monika Bhardwaj said, “The father said two of his daughters were physically challenged. After the birth of his third daughter, he sold the child because he didn’t have money for medicines for his elder daughter and also wanted his youngest one to have a better life. The child was given to Manisha.”

Police said Manisha sold the child to Mittal. “He paid Rs 80,000 to Manisha. He then took the help of other women to hand over the child to Manju. The child was finally rescued from Hauz Qazi,” said the DCP.

DCW officials said the child was found around 10.30 am Thursday. Police said the child was returned to her mother, who works as a domestic help.

According to DCW officials, they received information around 8 pm on Wednesday from a mahila panchayat group in Delhi that a man had allegedly sold his infant daughter to a woman for Rs 40,000 recently.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said, “We started tracing the girl since Wednesday night and raided several places to rescue her. The accused have been arrested. We will work on the rehabilitation of the infant.”

