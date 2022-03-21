Infant found dead inside microwave oven in South Delhi

A two-month-old infant was found dead inside a microwave oven at her home in South Delhi’s Chirag Dilli on Monday afternoon. According to police, the child’s mother has been brought in for questioning after the family alleged that she may have killed her.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Police said they received a call around 4.30 pm about the incident. The infant, wrapped in a cloth, was recovered from the oven and rushed to a hospital by family members.

DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said, “We received a call that an infant was missing. Staff from Malviya Nagar police station rushed to the spot. Neighbours then informed us that they found the girl in an old oven. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained. We are questioning the mother and other family members to ascertain the facts and sequence of events.”

At the time of the incident, the child’s father and other family members were at a departmental store that they run near the house. They alleged that around 3 pm, the woman was heard allegedly beating up her son. When they rushed upstairs to stop her, she locked herself and her son in the room.

“We didn’t know why she was hitting her son. We later broke open the door and found her lying unconscious and took her to the hospital. Meanwhile, we realised that the baby was missing. She refused to speak about the child, and we got scared,” said a family member.

Speaking to the media, the baby’s grandfather alleged, “I was sleeping downstairs when I heard noises. I was told that the baby was missing. We all searched nearby houses and lanes, checked tanks and rooms… After some time, a few boys went to the terrace and opened a room there. They found the baby’s body stashed in an old oven… she was dead. We suspect her mother killed her as she was the only one at home. She was unhappy with the baby…”