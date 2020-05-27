Infant dies between hospitals, Gautam Budh Nagar admin launches probe

Officials said the child was then taken to Green City Hospital in Greater Noida, where he was kept for two hours on a ventilator before the family was again told to shift him to another hospital. (File) Officials said the child was then taken to Green City Hospital in Greater Noida, where he was kept for two hours on a ventilator before the family was again told to shift him to another hospital. (File)

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has initiated an inquiry after a baby died seven hours after he was born, with his father alleging he had to rush from one hospital to another for treatment.

“It has been observed that Krishna Life Line Hospital did not provide the infant with ambulance services, and no medical official accompanied the infant while being transferred. Further, the hospital did not provide the infant’s family with a proper referral slip. Due to lack of referral, the infant was taken to a CHC in Dadri, where there was no child specialist. Eventually, the infant was declared brought dead at the Sector 30 Super Speciality Hospital,” said Dr Deepak Ohri, CMO, Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to medical authorities, the child was born around 9.30 pm on Monday at Krishna Hospital and his family was allegedly asked to shift him half an hour later. Officials said the inquiry will reveal why the family was asked to take the baby away.

Officials said the child was then taken to Green City Hospital in Greater Noida, where he was kept for two hours on a ventilator before the family was again told to shift him to another hospital, said officials. At 4.30 am, the baby was declared dead on arrival in Sector 30 District Hospital.

A notice has been sent to the Greater Noida hospital as well and action will be taken if necessary, said Dr Ohri, CMO, in the order. Both hospitals did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.

The father, Raj Kumar, alleged he pleaded with doctors at the hospitals for clarity on his son’s health. “When my child was born in Krishna, doctors told us his heart is the only functioning organ and that he needs to be taken somewhere else. I immediately took my wife home and rushed to Green City. I kept pleading with them to tell me if my baby will live or not. The doctors told me they didn’t want to take any risk since the survival chances of my child were less than 1%,” claimed Kumar.

After being kept on ventilator for two hours, Kumar claims he was told his son’s heart was functioning at 65% capacity. Standing with his son on the road, Kumar said he called an ambulance which he alleged took two hours to arrive. When he took the infant to a CHC in Dadri, he was allegedly told there was no ventilator. The baby’s condition began worsening and he suffered heart failure en route to the Sector 30 hospital.

“I keep hearing of the governments emphasising on ventilators and yet there was none for my baby. Even after he died, the ambulance told us they could not ferry us to Greater Noida. So I stood on the road with my dead child, waiting for my brother to pick me up,” he alleged.

