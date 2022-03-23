Infant’s body found in microwave: Delhi Police arrest mother

A day after a two-month-old girl child was found dead inside a microwave at her home in South Delhi’s Chirag Dilli, the Delhi Police said they have arrested the mother for allegedly smothering the baby and hiding her body.

On Monday afternoon, family members of the infant first reported that she was missing, and later told police that they had found her in an old dysfunctional microwave kept in a storeroom on the terrace. The baby’s body was sent for a post-mortem on Tuesday and doctors told police she is suspected to have died because of smothering.

“The baby had died when her body was kept in the oven. It was roughly an hour after the murder that the family reported the baby missing,” said police.

At 4.30 pm, a PCR call was made to the police about the incident. The woman had locked herself on the first floor of the house by then.

DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said, “We have found that only the woman and her four-year-old son were in the house at the time of the incident. She is being interrogated and keeps changing her statements. She said she didn’t inform police because she was scared and got worried.”

The baby was wrapped in a cloth and stuffed in the oven. At the time of the incident, the child’s father and other family members were at a departmental store that they run near the house. Family members and locals alleged that around 3 pm, the woman was heard allegedly beating up her elder child. When they rushed upstairs to stop her, she locked herself and the boy in the room.

“The family members were worried after the son started crying. They broke open the door and realised that the baby girl is missing,” said an officer.

Family members said they last saw the baby sleeping with her mother in the morning.

“We have been told that she wasn’t happy with the girl child,” said an officer.

The baby’s grandfather alleged, “I was sleeping downstairs when I heard noises. I was told that the baby was missing. We all searched nearby houses and lanes, checked tanks and rooms… After some time, a few boys went to the terrace and opened a room there. They found the baby’s body stashed in an old oven… she was dead. We think her mother killed her as she was the only one at home. She was unhappy with the baby…”

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women has sent a notice to police, calling the act “barbaric” and demanding arrests of the accused. “It has been reported that the prime suspect of the incident is the mother who allegedly wanted a son. This is a very serious matter,” reads the notice.