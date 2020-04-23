Infant among 92 new cases in capital, one more death

The hospital has advised the family to admit the infant as well. The others are at home. (Representational Image) The hospital has advised the family to admit the infant as well. The others are at home. (Representational Image)

The total COVID-19 cases in India crossed 20,000 Wednesday, with Delhi accounting for over 10% of the cases. On Wednesday, the number of positive cases in the capital reached 2,248, with 92 fresh cases and one more death. So far, 48 people in Delhi have died due to the virus.

Among those who tested positive are 12 people from two families, including a 45-day-old infant, from Churi Walan Gali in Chandni Chowk. The district administration is tracing their contacts. Of the 12 members, three are admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital. The hospital has advised the family to admit the infant as well. The others are at home.

Frontline healthcare workers, meanwhile, continued to bear the brunt as seven tested positive for the disease at Delhi government-run Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital. According to sources, the hospital falls in the vicinity of B-Block, Jahangirpuri, from where 31 people recently tested positive during community sampling. “Since all positive cases from the area were asymptomatic, it’s difficult to gauge how the staff caught the infection. Residents of the locality come to our hospital for treatment as it is the closest,” said a senior doctor from the hospital.

At state-run Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, 57 healthcare workers were quarantined after a patient from Jahangirpuri R Block died. The 40-year-old woman was admitted to the medicine emergency on April 16. The hospital admitted her to the isolation ward as she was a suspected COVID-19 patient. She died on April 18.

“Samples of all healthcare workers have been taken, they have been advised home quarantine. We are also tracing close contacts of the patient,” said a senior doctor from the hospital.

A nurse working at Safdarjung hospital has also tested positive for COVID-19. Over 75 healthcare workers in Delhi have been infected so far and many are under quarantine.

Nine percent of the total samples sent for testing in Delhi have tested positive for COVID-19. The Delhi government is carrying out daily house-to-house surveillance and sanitisation of areas in 87 containment zones.

So far, 5,619 samples have been collected from containment zones.

Among the total casualties reported so far, the highest number of deaths is due to co-morbid conditions, the data shared by the health department stated. Out of the total deaths, 40 people have died due to co-morbid conditions. The data further states that 90% of those under the age of 50 years died due to co-morbidities.

“Ten people under 50 years have died and nine of them had previous illnesses,” said a senior officer from the health department. However, the highest number of deaths is reported between 60 and above age group.

Meanwhile, to help reduce the burden on ambulances, cab aggregator Uber has offered to help the Delhi government by transporting non-COVID-19, non-critical patients in coordination with CATS ambulance helpline 102. The department has also ordered hospitals to make arrangements for disinfection of hearse vans and ambulances used to transfer Covid-19 patients.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.