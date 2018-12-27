Industry, bureaucrats, NGOs discuss climate issues at environment summit in Delhi

In the face of rising global air pollution levels and an alarming rate of climate change, the need of the hour is an action-oriented discourse around environmental protection and its challenges. To this effect, Pleasin Strides Foundation had organised an event on December 14 called ‘The Environmental Summit’ with The Indian Express as associate partner and Business World as their media partner to discuss various aspects of environmental challenges and its impact on future generations.

The panellists at the event also discussed how innovative ideas can help to find solutions the most urgent environmental problems. The summit, which began with a keynote speech from the co-founder of Pleasin Strides Foundation Sagar Kaushik, had five panel discussions and each panel discussed different aspects of environmental challenges and solutions.

A host of environmental issues were addressed during the summit such as “Recyling is good but are we really serious?”; “Is sustainable development a myth?”; “Are we wasting opportunity to waste less?”; “should the right to breathe be a fundamental right?” and “Are we too late to save our environment?”

The event was attended by eminent corporates, bureaucrats, not-for-profit organisations, and media persons.