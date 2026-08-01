91% of industries in Delhi-NCR fail to comply with emission norms, get 2 more months

More than 2,100 large or medium industrial units across Delhi-NCR, around 91% of such units across the region, have failed to comply with stricter particulate matter (PM) emission norms, including installation or retrofitting of air pollution control devices (APCDs), which were to come into force from August 1, The Indian Express has learnt.

This prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Thursday to defer the deadline by two months — until October 1 — after industries cited rising costs linked to the West Asia crisis, supply chain delays and shortage of technical agencies to assess existing systems.

200-odd units comply

Of the 2,321 industrial units identified for installation or retrofitting of APCDs, only around 200 had complied by July 31. The figure also included those pending verification, The Indian Express has learnt.

The remaining 2,121 or 91.4% units had not complied with the order, officials said.

Industrial emissions in NCR are a precursor to secondary particulate matter, which, at 27%, has been identified as a major cause of winter pollution, followed by direct industrial emissions at 9%, according to CAQM records.

Of the 2,321 industrial units identified for installation or retrofitting of APCDs, only around 200 had complied by July 31. Of the 2,321 industrial units identified for installation or retrofitting of APCDs, only around 200 had complied by July 31.

Air pollution control devices are industrial filtration systems installed on exhaust stacks to capture emissions. The primary technology used include Baghouses, which use fabric filters to trap over 99% of dust; Electrostatic Precipitators, which utilise high voltage electricity to collect charged particles from massive exhaust volumes; Cyclone Separators, affordable pre-filters that use centrifugal force to spin out coarse ash and Scrubbers, which wash out fine dust and toxic gases using liquid sprays or powders.

New deadline

The CAQM, through an amendment on Thursday postponed the implementation of the revised PM emission standard of 50 mg/Nm³ from August 1 to October 1 for the identified industries.

It said the decision followed recommendations of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and representations from industries and associations.

The commission had identified 17 categories of high-polluting industries –including food processing units, textiles with boilers and metal furnaces, among others – ordering them to cap PM emissions at 50 mg/Nm³, down from the previous 80 mg/Nm³.

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While large or medium plants had to comply by this limit – based on CPCB and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Kanpur studies – by August, smaller units had to follow suit by October.

The CAQM said that the revised emission limit remains “technically feasible and environmentally necessary”, and acknowledged that industries had faced practical constraints in meeting the deadline.

Challenges cited

Among the challenges flagged by industry associations was the prevailing geopolitical situation, which they said had imposed an additional financial burden on them.

Sources familiar with the discussions said manufacturers referred to disruptions arising from the ongoing West Asia crisis, which has increased costs and affected the procurement of components needed for pollution control equipment. According to the order, industries cited long delay in the supply of air pollution control devices, limited availability of agencies to carry out technical adequacy assessments of existing systems, and a shortage of laboratories recognised under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, to verify compliance with the revised emission standards. These factors had slowed installation, retrofitting and certification across the region.

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While industry associations had sought an extension ranging from three months to one pollution season, the CPCB recommended extending the timeline until October 1, said officials.