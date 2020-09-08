Delhi industrial, commercial units get electricity bill respite

Delhi power minister Satyendar Jain said the decision would amount to a waiver of Rs 160 crore, and will benefit around 44,000 industrial consumers and 10 lakh commercial consumers. (Representational image)

Owners of industrial and commercial units in the city were finally granted relief in power bills they had been demanding for months, with the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) Monday halving fixed charges on unutilised power for April and May.

DERC chairperson Justice SS Chauhan told The Indian Express, “Say an industrial unit has 100 MW installed, and used 70 MW of electricity, they will pay Rs 250/kW charge for the 70 MW used, and Rs 125/kW charge for half of the unutilised capacity, ie 15 MW.” If an establishment has 100 KW of sanctioned load, it pays Rs 250/kW monthly for the load regardless.

Delhi power minister Satyendar Jain said the decision would amount to a waiver of Rs 160 crore, and will benefit around 44,000 industrial consumers and 10 lakh commercial consumers.

Explained Some savings As most establishments remained shut or were operating at low capacity in April-May, DERC has lowered fixed charges partially. Say a unit has 100 MW of installed capacity, and used 70 MW in April. As per the new order, Rs 250/kW will be charged for the 70 MW and Rs 125/kW will be charged for half of the unused demand (15 MW).

CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “This relief in fixed charges will help lakhs of people to face hardships caused by Corona.”

Ashish Garg, general secretary of Narela Industrial Complex Welfare Association, however, said they had hoped for a full waiver. Manmohan Mehra, general secretary of Patparganj FIE Entrepreneurs Association, said. “We welcome the move but industries using less than the sanctioned load should not be charged the full amount even now.”

