To help his sister land a job, Indraprastha University professor ‘impersonates Delhi L-G’

The Delhi Police have registered a first information report (FIR) against an assistant professor of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) for allegedly impersonating Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and asking the university’s vice-chancellor to appoint his sister in the English department.

According to the L-G office, the accused has been identified as Rohit Singh, assistant professor in the Economics department. Call detail records (CDR) of the vice-chancellor’s landline number revealed the call was made from a United Kingdom number on October 2.

“To ascertain the veracity of the call, the vice-chancellor contacted the LG’s secretariat, which denied having made any such call and asked for the matter to be reported to the police immediately,” added the official.

The police registered a case against Singh under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 419 (impersonation) at the Dwarka police station. During interrogation, the police found Singh had gone to the UK on September 27 and they issued a lookout circular (LOC) against him.

An internal inquiry by the university also found the alleged involvement of some other officials in the case and it initiated suitable action against them for violation of conduct and service rules. It also issued a showcause notice to Singh for travelling to the UK without informing it.

Meanwhile, the L-G has also taken the matter seriously and said it has never been his style of functioning to make calls or entertain any request whatsoever, that involved out-of-turn favours, benefits or unethical practices, said officials from the L-G office.

Officials further added Saxena cautioned all concerned to strictly check with his office in case they received any such calls/messages from someone impersonating him or using his name.