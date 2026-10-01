Indraprastha Nritya Mahotsav 2026 to begin at Purana Qila from Friday

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The second edition of the Indraprastha Nritya Mahotsav will begin on Friday at Delhi’s historic Purana Qila, bringing together leading classical dancers and emerging talent from across India.
Presented by Delhi Tourism, Government of Delhi, the three-day dance festival will be held from October 2 to 4. It will be inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on October 2.
The festival celebrates India’s classical dance traditions against the historic backdrop of Purana Qila. Now in its second year, it aims to create awareness of India’s classical dance forms among audiences in Delhi.
The programme will feature solo, duet and group performances by renowned gurus and emerging artistes. The line-up includes Padma awardees, Sangeet Natak Akademi awardees, Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar awardees and top-graded Doordarshan artists.
Raja Radha Reddy, Ramli Ibrahim among featured artistes
Among the featured artistes are Padma awardees Raja Radha Reddy and Ramli Ibrahim, along with Sangeet Natak Akademi awardees Shama Bhate and Vaibhav Arekar. Nrityagram will also be part of the festival.
A special programme titled ‘Shiva’ will bring together an ensemble of male Bharatanatyam artistes from across India, with the performance centred on the theme of Lord Shiva.
The festival is intended for art lovers, newcomers and international visitors, offering audiences an opportunity to experience Indian classical dance at Purana Qila.
Indraprastha Nritya Mahotsav 2026: Event details
What: Indraprastha Nritya Mahotsav
When: October 2-4, 2026
Where: Purana Qila, New Delhi
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram