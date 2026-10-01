Indraprastha Nritya Mahotsav 2026 to begin at Purana Qila from Friday

The festival celebrates India’s classical dance traditions against the historic backdrop of Purana Qila. (Express photo)

The second edition of the Indraprastha Nritya Mahotsav will begin on Friday at Delhi’s historic Purana Qila, bringing together leading classical dancers and emerging talent from across India.

Presented by Delhi Tourism, Government of Delhi, the three-day dance festival will be held from October 2 to 4. It will be inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on October 2.

The festival celebrates India’s classical dance traditions against the historic backdrop of Purana Qila. Now in its second year, it aims to create awareness of India’s classical dance forms among audiences in Delhi.

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The programme will feature solo, duet and group performances by renowned gurus and emerging artistes. (Express photo) The programme will feature solo, duet and group performances by renowned gurus and emerging artistes. (Express photo)

The programme will feature solo, duet and group performances by renowned gurus and emerging artistes. The line-up includes Padma awardees, Sangeet Natak Akademi awardees, Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar awardees and top-graded Doordarshan artists.