Indraprastha Gas Limited caps PNG supply for hospitals at 80%

Major government hospitals in Delhi have begun taking precautionary measures after Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), earlier this week, announced a 20% reduction in piped natural gas (PNG) supply, with many moving to conserve fuel and explore alternative cooking methods to ensure that patient care and meals are not affected.

The IGL, in an advisory issued on March 11, has stated that following a communication from GAIL Gas Limited, gas supply to industrial and commercial consumers, including hospitals, has been capped at 80% of their average consumption over the last six months. The restriction came into effect at 6 am on March 11. A gazette notification has been issued for the same.

On Saturday, however, an IGL spokesperson said that PNG supply to hospitals and other essential service establishments in Delhi remained stable and uninterrupted. The company said healthcare facilities were being prioritised and all necessary arrangements were being made to ensure continuous supply. The IGL urged customers not to be guided by speculative reports and to contact the company directly for clarification or support.

Meanwhile, at GTB Hospital, Medical Director Dr Vinod Kumar said preparations were underway to deal with any reduction in PNG supply, including shifting to electric-based kitchen services.

He added that the March 11 advisory was not specific to one hospital but was circulated among all institutions that receive PNG pipeline supply, including large hospitals, universities and hostels.

Emphasising that there is no immediate crisis, Kumar said the hospital has started to conserve gas. “We have stopped in-house preparation of paneer, reducing the number of vegetable dishes from three to two, and occasionally removing either chapati or rice from meals,” he added.

The Delhi State Cancer Institute has set up a 13-member committee to assess the impact of the 80% cap and make necessary arrangements. The GB Pant Hospital, meanwhile, has been advised to maintain alternate fuel arrangements as a contingency.

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Private hospitals, too, are preparing to avoid any disruption in services.

Dr Ajay Swarup, chairman of the board of management at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said that although the hospital had not received any official communication, internal preparations had already begun.

“The kitchen staff have been asked to explore electric cooking appliances and other alternatives… The chefs have informed that while most food items can be prepared using electricity, making chapatis may be an issue. Being a 1,000-bed hospital, food supply cannot be disrupted, and the administration has already started planning for any potential reduction in gas supply,” he added.