Monday, July 04, 2022
Indoor games like chess, scrabble to be introduced in Delhi’s primary school classrooms

The games are meant to boost concentration and build confidence and mental strength in students of classes III to V in government schools in Delhi, according to an order issued to schools.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 4, 2022 11:18:05 am
Once these games are introduced, the education department also plans to provide chess coaching to children who show an aptitude for the two-player board game. (File)

Indoor classroom games are set to be introduced in primary sections of government schools in Delhi, according to officials. Chess, carrom, puzzles, scrabble and monopoly will soon be introduced as classroom games for students in classes III to V, while children in younger grades will have soft toys and balls introduced as part of classroom games.

“Doctors and educators believe that we should see play as serious learning… Although games are very important for children at this age, but due to some reasons (lack of space, different physical capacities of children, etc), many children do not play outdoor games. However, there are a few indoor games which can be very beneficial for these small children that can boost their concentration, confidence and overall mental strength,” states the order to schools asking them to include such games for young students.

Once these games are introduced, the education department also plans to provide chess coaching to children who show an aptitude for the two-player board game.

Last year, recognising the popularity of online gaming among children, schools in Delhi were issued an advisory on practices to be followed to ensure that children maintain safe practices while playing online games.

