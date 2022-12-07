scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Indo-Greek conference to be held at JNU from Dec 12

Around 40 leading scholars from the two countries will participate in the event. According to the organisers, this exploration of the past could open new ways of promoting and enhancing relations between the two nations in the future.

The conference is being co-organised by the Greek Chair at JNU, the Hellenic Institute of Byzantine and Post-Byzantine Studies in Venice and Aristotle University of Thessaloniki under the auspices of the Embassy of Greece in India. (File Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

WITH an aim to explore the history of Indo-Hellenic contacts, Greece is organising an international conference in New Delhi on ‘Greek World and India: History, Culture and Trade from the Hellenistic period to Modern Times’ next week. The five-day conference will kick off on December 12 at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Around 40 leading scholars from the two countries will participate in the event. According to the organisers, this exploration of the past could open new ways of promoting and enhancing relations between the two nations in the future.

Also Read |Graffiti sprayed on JNU walls, admin calls it ‘exclusivist tendencies’, orders inquiry

The conference is being co-organised by the Greek Chair at JNU, the Hellenic Institute of Byzantine and Post-Byzantine Studies in Venice and Aristotle University of Thessaloniki under the auspices of the Embassy of Greece in India. The aim is to bring to the forefront the latest research on the interaction, communication and influences between the Greek world and India from the period when they were at their peak, the Hellenistic period, until the modern period.

The conference will focus particularly on subjects such as history and contacts, art and archaeology, science and philosophy, commerce and economy, Hellenistic period in India – The Greek kings of India, Greeks in Indian literature, and Indians in Greek literature (ancient, Byzantine and post-Byzantine).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plansPremium
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plans
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitalsPremium
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitals
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...Premium
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...
3 years since SC order, Ayodhya alternative mosque approvals still not cl...Premium
3 years since SC order, Ayodhya alternative mosque approvals still not cl...
Also Read |JNU teacher whose office was vandalised speaks: ‘I am connected with RSS… Left thinks whatever they say is correct’

It will also include the digital exhibition of a rare Byzantine manuscript with a large number of miniatures, which depict the life of Alexander. Visitors can view these miniatures and go through the manuscript’s pages through the use of digital media, said officials, adding that a reciprocal conference is likely to be held in Greece next year.

The proposal for the conference was presented by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias during his India visit earlier this year, said the officials.

More from Delhi

The chair is named after the Greek scholar who translated Sanskrit texts in the 18th century, and promotes the study of Greek language, literature, history, philosophy and culture in India.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-12-2022 at 06:00:15 am
Next Story

‘Poor family’s girl killed by racing car, what justice is this’: Kin of woman mowed by luxury car in Noida

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close