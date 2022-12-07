Indo-Greek conference to be held at JNU from Dec 12

WITH an aim to explore the history of Indo-Hellenic contacts, Greece is organising an international conference in New Delhi on ‘Greek World and India: History, Culture and Trade from the Hellenistic period to Modern Times’ next week. The five-day conference will kick off on December 12 at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Around 40 leading scholars from the two countries will participate in the event. According to the organisers, this exploration of the past could open new ways of promoting and enhancing relations between the two nations in the future.

The conference is being co-organised by the Greek Chair at JNU, the Hellenic Institute of Byzantine and Post-Byzantine Studies in Venice and Aristotle University of Thessaloniki under the auspices of the Embassy of Greece in India. The aim is to bring to the forefront the latest research on the interaction, communication and influences between the Greek world and India from the period when they were at their peak, the Hellenistic period, until the modern period.

The conference will focus particularly on subjects such as history and contacts, art and archaeology, science and philosophy, commerce and economy, Hellenistic period in India – The Greek kings of India, Greeks in Indian literature, and Indians in Greek literature (ancient, Byzantine and post-Byzantine).

It will also include the digital exhibition of a rare Byzantine manuscript with a large number of miniatures, which depict the life of Alexander. Visitors can view these miniatures and go through the manuscript’s pages through the use of digital media, said officials, adding that a reciprocal conference is likely to be held in Greece next year.

The proposal for the conference was presented by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias during his India visit earlier this year, said the officials.

The chair is named after the Greek scholar who translated Sanskrit texts in the 18th century, and promotes the study of Greek language, literature, history, philosophy and culture in India.