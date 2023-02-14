scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Subjecting individual to criminal trial encroachment of his fundamental right: Delhi court

The court made the observation while allowing an application of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) seeking discharge in a corruption case on the ground that the CBI had not filed a valid order under the law sanctioning his prosecution in the case.

The judge said the CBI is at liberty to file a fresh chargesheet against this accused after getting the necessary sanction from the competent authority and clarified that the discharge order would not amount to disposal of his case or trial "on merits".

Subjecting an individual to undergo a criminal trial is an "encroachment of his fundamental right" and if any accused is to be put on trial, then that has to be done in conformity with the procedure established by law, a Delhi court said Monday.

Special Judge Namrita Aggarwal made the observation while allowing an application of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) seeking discharge in a corruption case on the ground that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had not filed a valid order under the law sanctioning his prosecution in the case.

The judge was hearing a case against sub-inspector (SI) at Malviya Nagar police station, Romi Meemroth, and ASI Lekh Ram, both accused of criminal conspiracy and demanding a bribe from an accused in a rape case that the woman officer was investigating for settling the matter against him.

The CBI had also recovered Rs 10.85 lakh unaccounted cash from her residence.

The judge said, “corruption scenario in our country is distressingly disturbing and has shattered the genuine hopes of both the plebeian and intellectual scions about the possible rejuvenation of the value-based society. The malignancy of criminalisation has effected every sphere of social, economic and political activity and there has been a consistent accelerated growth of the crime of corruption.”

“For that administration of criminal justice system is required to be revamped. However, that is required to be done in such a manner that the majesty of ‘Rule of Law’ is neither undermined nor defeated,” the judge added.

The judge said that a balanced approach must be adopted, giving a strict interpretation of the clauses of penal provisions and simultaneously being mindful of the inviolable constitutional rights granted to the accused to ensure fair trial.

“Subjecting any individual to undergo a criminal trial is an encroachment of his fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, which provides that no one can be deprived of his right to life and liberty except by the due process of law. Thus, if any accused is to be subjected to a criminal trial, then that has to be done in conformity with the procedure established by law,” the judge said.

The judge said the CBI is at liberty to file a fresh chargesheet against this accused after getting the necessary sanction from the competent authority and clarified that the discharge order would not amount to disposal of his case or trial “on merits”. The case against the woman officer will continue, the court said.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 12:34 IST
