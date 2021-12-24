Indira Gandhi Technical University’s new campus being set up in Narela for 25,000 students

A new campus which can accommodate around 25,000 students is being set up for the Indira Gandhi Technical University for Women in Narela.

The technical institute has been operating at Kashmere Gate near the Ambedkar University campus so far. It had been established in 1998 as the Indira Gandhi Institute of Technology had become an autonomous university offering BBA, BTech, MTech, PhD and BArch degrees in 2013.

On their fourth convocation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had announced that a new campus was being developed on a 50-acre land in Narela in North West Delhi.

“Universities of a country play a very important role in its development. Today, IGDTUW is playing an important role in social change along with the development of Delhi. The Kejriwal government is with the University in each of its endeavours. We are trying our best to give quality education to each and every student in Delhi,” he said.

About 368 undergraduate, 131 postgraduate, and 13 doctoral degrees were awarded at the convocation ceremony. According to vice-chancellor Amita Dev, the highest offer made to a B-Tech student was a package of Rs 1.2 crore by Amazon Dublin.

“I am happy to see that students of IGDTUW have secured good packages from renowned companies,” Sisodia added.