Indira Gandhi Hospital operational now, Delhi to HC

Health workers help a Covid-19 patient in wearing a PPE kit at a care centre in Dwarka, New Delhi, Monday, May 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

The Delhi government on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that Indira Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Dwarka has been made operational and is open for admissions from today. It’s a 150-bedded hospital at present and 100 more beds are going to be added, the government said.

The division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli directed the government to file an affidavit today itself disclosing the number of oxygenated and non-oxygenated beds, and ICU beds, if any.

The court also pulled up the Delhi government for making an inaccurate statement on Monday that the hospital is already operational. “It’s not fair for the Delhi government to get into such things. Saturday papers said it has become operational and now we are on Tuesday afternoon, it is still not working,” it told the Delhi government.

The government counsels on Tuesday told the court that an inaccurate statement was made regarding operationalisation of the hospital on Monday. Delhi’s Principal Secretary Health Dr Ashish Verma told the court that the operationalisation was delayed as the oxygen cylinders provided to the hospital could not be used since PESO certification had not been obtained. Verma told the court that certification has been obtained now and the hospital from today is open for admissions.

The bench directed the officials of Delhi government to maintain caution and not make inaccurate statements in future. “Making of such-like statements casually erodes the confidence of the court in the officers of the government,” it said.