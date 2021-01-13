scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
IndiGo’s Patna airport manager shot dead

The airline confirmed the incident and said it is "extremely saddened by the demise of our Patna airport manager".

By: PTI | New Delhi | January 13, 2021 5:00:17 am
The aviation industry sources said Rupesh Singh was shot multiple times outside his home in Patna. (File Photo)

IndiGo’s airport manager in Patna was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside his home on Tuesday evening, said aviation industry sources.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. We are in contact with his family and providing them our full support, while cooperating with the relevant authorities in the ongoing investigation,” it added in its statement.

The aviation industry sources said Rupesh Singh was shot multiple times outside his home in Patna when he returned from his duty on Tuesday evening.

