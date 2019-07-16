IndiGo pilot robbed by men who offered him ride at IGI Airport

Written by Ananya Tiwari

Advertising

Four men allegedly robbed Rs 1.3 lakh from a 60-year-old Canadian citizen who works with IndiGo airlines as a pilot after offering him a lift in a taxi at Terminal-1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport.

This is the first time the pilot, Mohammad Mehdu Ghanzanfani, had come to T-1. He was looking for a cab, which had already been booked by his company, but was not familiar with the airport.

DCP (Airport) Sanjay Bhatia said the incident took place on the night of July 12. “Unable to trace his cab, the pilot walked a few metres and arrived at gate number 2 of a Metro station near Delhi Cantonment area,” DCP (IGI Airport) Sanjay Bhatia said.

Advertising

Ghanzanfani, who hails from Ontario, told police that the cab was supposed to drop him at Le Meridian hotel.

“He was coordinating with the cab driver, who told him that he was standing 100 metres away from the airport. Since he couldn’t understand Hindi, he approached a taxi driver in the area, who told him that his cab driver was calling him to a ‘parking area’. He offered to drop him for Rs 100, and the pilot got inside the vehicle. Three people were already sitting in the vehicle at the time,” a senior police officer said.

“Minutes after the vehicle crossed Mehram Nagar, they locked the door and started threatening him with violence. They forcibly took his debit card, visa card and asked for the PIN,” the officer added.

Police said the complainant is not aware of where he was taken, but investigation revealed they took him near the Delhi Cantonment area, where they stopped the car outside an ATM. “They asked him to share his ATM details and withdrew Rs 1 lakh from his account. They also took Rs 12,000 in cash and about Rs 20,500 in foreign currency from his wallet. They later dropped him near Mahipalpur flyover and managed to escape,” an officer said.

“We came to know about the incident after we received a complaint from the Canadian citizen. He alleged that the cab driver and his associates robbed him and left him at Mahipalpur flyover at 2.15 am. We are investigating the matter and will arrest the accused soon,” said Bhatia.