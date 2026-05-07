IndiGo to be first carrier to begin flight operations at Jewar’s Noida International Airport next month

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IndiGo on Thursday announced that it will start commercial flight operations from the Noida International Airport (NIA) from June 15. The first flight from the recently inaugurated airport will land in Bengaluru, while the first flight to land here will arrive from Lucknow, officials said.
With this, IndiGo will be the launch carrier for the greenfield airport in western Uttar Pradesh. The airline started selling tickets for flights to take off and land at NIA on Thursday afternoon.
The NIA, located along the Yamuna Expressway, becomes the third airport serving the National Capital Region after Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad.
On June 15, IndiGo will also operate flights between Noida and Hyderabad, and Noida and Amritsar.
“Within weeks, the airline intends to connect NIA to over 16 destinations across India. Daily flights to Hyderabad and Amritsar are set to begin on June 15 itself, with Bengaluru and Jammu routes following a day later. By July 1, the network will expand, adding Navi Mumbai, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Dharamshala, Bhopal, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Pantnagar, and even to districts like Bareilly and Kishangarh, four and three days in a week, respectively,” an official statement read.
By July, three Lucknow-bound IndiGo flights will take off from Noida daily, suggesting IndiGo sees the UP corridor as a high-demand market.
Aloke Singh, Chief Strategy Officer, IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to announce the launch of our operations from Noida International Airport (NIA), the third airport in the National Capital Region (NCR).
“Strategically positioned on the Yamuna Expressway, NIA will be the new gateway for western Uttar Pradesh, alongside the NCR. Large metropolitan regions of India are maturing to support multiple airports, and IndiGo is proud to contribute to this evolution by serving all three in the NCR – IGI Airport, Hindon, and now NIA. As we continue to expand our operations, we remain committed to delivering affordable, on-time, and hassle-free travel experiences across our unparalleled network.”
Officials also said that the bookings for inaugural and subsequent flights are open on IndiGo’s website and mobile app.
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