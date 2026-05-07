IndiGo to be first carrier to begin flight operations at Jewar’s Noida International Airport next month

The Noida International Airport, located along the Yamuna Expressway, is the third airport serving the National Capital Region. (Express file photo)

IndiGo on Thursday announced that it will start commercial flight operations from the Noida International Airport (NIA) from June 15. The first flight from the recently inaugurated airport will land in Bengaluru, while the first flight to land here will arrive from Lucknow, officials said.

With this, IndiGo will be the launch carrier for the greenfield airport in western Uttar Pradesh. The airline started selling tickets for flights to take off and land at NIA on Thursday afternoon.

The NIA, located along the Yamuna Expressway, becomes the third airport serving the National Capital Region after Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad.