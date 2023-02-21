IndiGo flight diverted to Lucknow after bomb hoax

An IndiGo flight from New Delhi to Odisha’s Deogarh was diverted to the Lucknow airport following a “specific bomb threat” which was later declared a hoax, the airlines said.

Flight 6E 6191 was checked thoroughly at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) and was cleared for a takeoff 2.35 hours later, an airport official said.

The airline said in a statement that it followed security agencies’ rules in the investigation.

An airport spokesperson said the flight landed safely at 12:20pm and was taken to the isolation bay.

He said the airport security followed necessary checks to verify the threat which turned out to be a hoax.

The aircraft was released for onward journey at 14:55, he said.

Details about the number of passengers onboard could not be immediately ascertained.